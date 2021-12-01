Eastern Bank Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,118 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $669.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $632.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $608.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

