Eastern Bank Has $16.88 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $108.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $102.15 and a one year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

