Eastern Bank Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walmart by 52.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $10,859,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 11.4% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $3,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 754,655 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $112,028,534.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,826,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,700,124 shares of company stock worth $689,307,131 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.50. The firm has a market cap of $392.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

