Eastern Bank Boosts Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Eastern Bank owned 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI opened at $253.18 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $262.42. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.23.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

