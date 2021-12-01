Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.33). Eargo reported earnings of $4.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Get Eargo alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eargo by 146.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 19,034 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Eargo in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.14.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eargo (EAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.