Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 4,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 18.80%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.