E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.14) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.07) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on E.On in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Get E.On alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.61. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.