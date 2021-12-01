Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.07 million and the highest is $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,211. The company has a market cap of $113.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.84. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

