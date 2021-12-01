Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the October 31st total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dufry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 1,036,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

