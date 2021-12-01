DuckDaoDime (DDIM) One Day Volume Hits $791,855.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $33.51 or 0.00058709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $791,855.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 39.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

