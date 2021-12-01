Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066797 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00072118 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,662.59 or 0.08127266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00094380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,410.10 or 1.00070355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021825 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

