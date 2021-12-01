Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.79

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.79 and traded as high as C$16.92. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$16.77, with a volume of 417,299 shares trading hands.

DIR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.91. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

