Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Drax Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS DRXGF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.65. 413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

