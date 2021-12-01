Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRXGF. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.73.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

