Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) shares traded up 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $64.26. 69,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,305,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 396.1% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 123,145 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $896,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

