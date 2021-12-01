Douglas N. Armer Sells 849 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas N. Armer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Douglas N. Armer sold 644 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $21,168.28.

NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 2,825,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,292. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

