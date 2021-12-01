Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.570-$2.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.08 billion-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.Donaldson also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.57-2.73 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DCI opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

