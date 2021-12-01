Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.570-$2.730 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.57-2.73 EPS.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $56.60. 19,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,547. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $62.50. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $69.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,092 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

