Donald B. Olsen Sells 10,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $238,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CRCT opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cricut by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cricut by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,497,000 after purchasing an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,576,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRCT. Barclays lowered Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

