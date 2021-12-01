Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $68.71

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$68.71 and traded as high as C$70.76. Domtar shares last traded at C$70.76, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$55.50 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.28.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

