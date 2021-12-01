Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $32,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General by 10,060.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 640,039 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $114,538,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.85.

Shares of DG traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,999. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.58 and a 200 day moving average of $219.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

