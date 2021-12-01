Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $85.18

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.18 and last traded at $85.55, with a volume of 2799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.73.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,751. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $631,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $35,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 14.3% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 139,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 21.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

