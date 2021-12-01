DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $8.17. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DocGo shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 952 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DCGO. Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

About DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

