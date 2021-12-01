DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DocGo Inc. is a provider of last-mile telehealth and integrated medical mobility services. DocGo Inc., formerly known as Motion Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

DocGo stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. DocGo has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $11.86.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

