DNB Asset Management AS Sells 37,253 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,253 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 74,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJM opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.95.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 55.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

