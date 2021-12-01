DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.