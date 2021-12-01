DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 863 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 87,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.29.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.00 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.