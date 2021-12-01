DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.13 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

