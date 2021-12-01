DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $227.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $295.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.32 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $25,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total transaction of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,992 shares of company stock worth $132,969,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

