DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,206 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after acquiring an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $129.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $151.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

