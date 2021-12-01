Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $293.65

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 293.65 ($3.84) and traded as low as GBX 265.70 ($3.47). Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 267.20 ($3.49), with a volume of 7,941,222 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 396 ($5.17) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 333.71 ($4.36).

The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 284.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 293.49.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £51,480 ($67,258.95).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

