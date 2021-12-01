Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Diodes has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.15.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 24,334 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $2,735,384.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,697 shares of company stock valued at $14,635,364 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Diodes by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

