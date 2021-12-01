Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,869 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,149. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.