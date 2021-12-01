Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lowered by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLR opened at $167.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.82. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total value of $3,729,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,869 shares of company stock worth $7,535,149. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

