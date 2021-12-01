Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Achieves $743,797.66

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $743,797.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.59 or 0.00421528 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 431.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.