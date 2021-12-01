DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Trading Up 8.3%

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 8.29 and last traded at 8.26. Approximately 486,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 31,922,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 8.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DiDi Global during the second quarter worth about $700,889,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in DiDi Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 47,520,152 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $354,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,938,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,947,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiDi Global by 14.6% in the third quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 12,703,049 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $98,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

