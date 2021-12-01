DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.600-$14.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.12 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.85. 31,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,165. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.