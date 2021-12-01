Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce $60.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.60 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $209.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $244.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $252.06 million, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $332.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.53% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRNA. B. Riley lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shreeram Aradhye sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $44,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,855 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,582,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,861,000 after purchasing an additional 60,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,620,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,112,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,982,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,003,000 after purchasing an additional 289,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,188 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,425,000 after purchasing an additional 397,902 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

