Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 18,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,524,054 shares in the company, valued at $68,149,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $16,610,740.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,005,610 shares of company stock valued at $196,869,676. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

