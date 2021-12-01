Dfpg Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 54,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,851 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

