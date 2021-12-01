Dfpg Investments LLC Has $951,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $423.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $330.04 and a 52-week high of $435.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $416.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

