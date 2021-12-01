Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 425.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,584 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,293 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.6% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $327.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day moving average of $216.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

