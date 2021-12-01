Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $335.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.37 and its 200 day moving average is $295.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

