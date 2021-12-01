Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €6.30 ($7.16) target price from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.91) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.05 ($8.01) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.15 ($8.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.38. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.37 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($14.73). The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.08.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

