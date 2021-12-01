Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €179.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €159.80 ($181.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($186.36) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($189.77) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Börse currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €158.41 ($180.02).

Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €130.10 ($147.84) and a fifty-two week high of €152.65 ($173.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €145.50 and its 200-day moving average is €143.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

