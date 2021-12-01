Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.86 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS DXLG opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $452.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Destination XL Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 24,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $195,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,739 shares of company stock worth $1,659,357. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXLG. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth $1,233,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

