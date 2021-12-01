Desjardins Weighs in on George Weston Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for George Weston in a report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.01. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for George Weston’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

WN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra set a C$135.00 target price on shares of George Weston in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.43.

TSE:WN opened at C$134.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.13. The company has a market cap of C$19.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$91.95 and a 52 week high of C$142.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total transaction of C$623,853.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,230,750.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

