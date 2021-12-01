Dero (DERO) Market Capitalization Tops $204.98 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $18.58 or 0.00032505 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $204.98 million and $709,349.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,170.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.67 or 0.08017511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.33 or 0.00364393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $570.56 or 0.00997986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00083627 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00405152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $229.50 or 0.00401433 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,030,017 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars.

