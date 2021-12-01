DeRace Market Capitalization Reaches $213.51 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. DeRace has a total market capitalization of $213.51 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeRace coin can now be bought for $5.79 or 0.00009884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeRace has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00072477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00094696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,668.21 or 0.07974509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,845.40 or 1.00523046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021491 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,900,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

