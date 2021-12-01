DeltaChain Reaches Market Cap of $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.03 or 0.00350807 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015687 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $772.23 or 0.01340885 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

